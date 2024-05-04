'We are definitely on time': An update on the Sunset Amphitheater's construction

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Sunset Amphitheater is taking form in north Colorado Springs as concertgoers prepare for its opening night in just three months.

Notes Live, the company building the outdoor venue, said despite the large construction site they're on track to open on Aug. 9. The amphitheater near I-25 and Interquest Parkway will hold around 8,000 people and host 40-60 concerts each year.

Notes Live Notes Live says the Sunset Amphitheater in Colorado Springs will open its doors on Aug. 9.

Chloe Hoeft, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Notes Live, said everything part of the amphitheater, including parking, concessions, fire pit suites, lawn, and seating, will be complete when the venue opens its doors. She said the restaurant along the perimeter of the amphitheater, to be called Roth's Seafood and Chophouse, will be finished later this year.

"That is a floor-to-ceiling couple-story building with a rooftop and a bunch of different bars and stuff that you can attend without a ticket to a concert," said Hoeft.

Some residents in the Northgate neighborhood continue to have mixed feelings about the project. A group of residents filed a lawsuit against the amphitheater after the Colorado Springs City Council approved the project last year. The group said the Sunset Amphitheater would create unlawful noise pollution and sought to prevent construction unless Notes Live could demonstrate compliance with Colorado's law against noise pollution.

A district judge dismissed the lawsuit in January and said the city could lawfully adopt ordinances that supersede conflicting state statutes and is not bound by the state's noise law. An attorney for the group of neighbors said they are appealing the decision to the Colorado Court of Appeals.

Jonathan Thomas, a resident living near the future venue, said he's excited about what it will bring to the area.

“I think overall it’s going to be good for the community. It’ll bring in more revenue, it’ll bring more people to the area," he said.

