Rangers recover body of man reported missing at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO COUNTY — Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rangers have recovered the body of a man who jumped into Lake Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.

According to CPW, the man was on an inflatable about 300 feet offshore when he believed his daughter was in distress, so he jumped into the water around 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses reported not seeing the man resurface.

Rangers hit the water to begin the search effort and recovered the missing man after 6:00 p.m.

The name of the victim will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the man's daughter is safe. No further information on how she may have been in distress is available.

This is the fourth drowning death at Lake Pueblo State Park since Memorial Day weekend.

On Monday, 16-year-old David Marez was pulled from the water after an hour-long search after he was reported missing while swimming.

This follows last week's tragedy on Lake Pueblo when a husband and wife died after their boat overturned in high winds, sending a total of 13 people into the water.

Also today, CPW Rangers turned over the body of a man reported missing after a boat flipped in the Sunshine Rapid along the Arkansas River Monday afternoon.

Swimming is allowed on the western side of the lake, but it is a wildlife area without lifeguards.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.