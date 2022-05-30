Crews recover body in search for missing man at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO, Colorado — Colorado Parks and Wildlife say they recovered a body in 107 feet of water Tuesday morning on the north shore of Lake Pueblo State Park.

"Our MERT team worked all night and around 5:45 a.m we located a victim in 107 feet of water," said Joe Stadterman, park manager at Lake Pueblo and MERT team member.

The body was turned over to the Pueblo County Coroner's office to be identified and for an official cause of death.

“This is a tragic loss of life,” Stadterman said. “And it underscores the importance of being extremely careful around the water. If you are on or even near the water, we strongly urge you to wear a life jacket.”

Search operations were delayed due to high wind conditions on the water. Divers and sonar crews returned to the area around 10:00 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses reported that 13 people were on a small Jon boat during high winds when it overturned. The boat is visible near the shore mostly submerged but tied off.

Park Rangers rescued 8 juveniles and three adults from the water. They also recovered the body of one woman. The Pueblo County Coroner has identified her as 38-year-old Jessica Prindle of Pueblo West.

All 11 survivors were taken to area hospitals to be treated for hypothermia and other injuries.

It is unclear how much weight the boat that overturned is rated for, or if it would be considered overloaded with 13 people on board.

Boaters are asked to avoid the area of the North Picnic Area to prevent from disturbing the water during the search and recovery effort.