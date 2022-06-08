Arkansas River drowning victim fell in water during rafting tour

FREMONT COUNTY — Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports they've turned over the remains of a drowning victim who fell into the Arkansas River after a boat overturned late Monday.

The victim in this incident was on a private boat in the Royal Gorge west of Cañon City. A total of three people went in the water when their boat flipped.

Witnesses tell CPW the victim tried to swim through the Sledge Hammer rapid but was later recovered by rafting guides downstream.

The guides attempted CPR and used a defibrillator on the victim before medics arrived. Medics had pronounced a time of death before CPW arrived.

The name of the victim will be released by the Fremont County Coroner.

