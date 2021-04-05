Pueblo West neighbors upset after vandals target ‘little library’

PUEBLO WEST — Neighbors are up in arms after vandals targeted not only their neighborhood trail, but a neighborhood book share box--destroying all the books inside.

Every day--Jennifer Kerkoski hits the trail near her home off Spaulding Ave. and Capistrano Ave.

“Me and my dog do two miles a day,” Kerkoski said.

It’s been her ritual as long as she’s lived here.

“About 16 years,” she said.

But it wasn’t until recently that someone has been up to no good on that trail

“The last several weeks,” she said. “There’s been spray painting.”

All along the trail, someone’s been covering up signs and drawing obscene images on the pavement with blue and red spray paint.

And then last week, she saw something that stopped her dead in her tracks.

“Friday morning there was more graffiti on the trail,” Kerkoski said. “This one just kind of crossed the line when they spray painted the books.”

The books, inside a ‘little library’ near where the trail crosses Spaulding Ave.

“It’s free books that anyone can come grab a book, read it, bring one back,” she said.

It was installed along the trail last year.

“It makes me sad I guess that people have nothing else to do but destroy other people’s property,” she said.

And make no mistake, even though the graffiti’s been covered up, the damage has been done.

“The spray paint smells really bad, nobody wants to take home stinky books,” she said. “It’s just really sad that somebody would spray paint books and make them pretty much unusable.”

The still question remains… who did this?

“There were some initials “TTK” were spray painted,” Kerkoski said.

While she may never find that answer, she has an idea for them… why not put that paint to good use instead?

“They’re alway looking for artists in Downtown Pueblo to do the murals,” she said.

If you have any information about who did this, please notify the Pueblo COunty Sheriff’s Office.

