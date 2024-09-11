Pueblo to commemorate 9/11 attacks Wednesday with ceremony at the Riverwalk

PUEBLO — Wednesday marks 23 years since the 9/11 attacks on the U.S., and Pueblo is getting ready for its ceremony to remember the lives lost, and a day that shaped our country forever.

The annual Patriot's Day ceremony will happen at the Pueblo Riverwalk on Wednesday in front of the Center For American Values.

The ceremony will start at exactly 7:59 a.m. which signifies the moment the south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.

"It makes me proud to be a part of Pueblo and that every year we never forget and that we are part of this annual ceremony," said Tanya Quintana with the Center For American Values. "Captain Bryce Boyer started it several years ago and we've been able to partner with him the last 12 years here at the center."

After the event, a 'Walk in Silence' around the Riverwalk and a 'Memorial Stair Climb' will be happening at the Riverwalk staircase, which is located near Pueblo City Hall.

Throughout the month of September, some Pueblo police officers are wearing a 9/11 badge to honor an remember those who lost their lives, as well as the lives that were forever changed 23 years ago.

Pueblo Police Department

___





Complaints Against Colorado Springs Homebuilder Pile Up Local families have faced months of delays, failed inspections, even threats of foreclosure for Creekstone's mishandlings. Complaints against Colorado Springs homebuilder pile up

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.