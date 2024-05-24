Pueblo School District 60 teachers will receive a raise in pay next school year

PUEBLO, Colo. — Teachers in Pueblo School District 60 will be making more money when the new school year starts. The district says it has reached a contract deal with the Pueblo Education Association for the next two school years.

The district's base salary for teachers will increase to $48,600, which is an 8% increase. The highest teacher salary in the district will be $105,813.

For the 2025-2026 school year, the base pay will increase to $50,500, with the top salary increasing to $107,813.

In 2018, teachers within the district went on strike after the district’s decision to deny teacher’s pay raises at a board meeting. District 60's School Board accepted a proposed new deal between teachers and the district a little more than a week after the strike began.

In Colorado Springs, Academy School District 20 approved a pay raise across the board for teachers earlier this month.

