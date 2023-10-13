Pueblo School District 60 holds active shooter drill Friday

PUEBLO — Pueblo first responders, including the Pueblo Police Department are preparing for the worst case scenarios as an active shooter drill was held at Pueblo Centennial High School on Friday.

This was held as a part of Pueblo School District 60's annual emergency exercise, and more than 100 people participated in the drill.

"If a school district doesn't have a plan, they're going to fail, we need to be prepared and at least have a plan in place and be able to know how we're going to respond in the event of an actual incident of this magnitude," said .

The drill also gave first responders a chance to scope out Pueblo Centennial High School, since it is a new building. This way, they can be more prepared in case of an emergency.

