Pueblo Riverwalk's Lighting Extravaganza kicks off the holiday season Friday

PUEBLO — The annual Holiday Lighting Extravaganza took place Friday evening along the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk in Pueblo, officially kicking off the holiday season.

Due to cold temperatures, the event had to cancel its concert and dance performances, and the fireworks show had to be pushed back.

Despite the weather, families still braved the cold, and they were able to get their photos with Santa, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and enjoy the riverboat cruising along the festive holiday displays.

"I think its just a good experience," said Zalei Ferris of Pueblo. "I think if anybody hasn't really been here, it's something that's good to introduce Pueblo."

The 2023 Lighting Extravaganza marks the 22nd year of this event in downtown Pueblo.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.