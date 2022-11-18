The Pueblo Riverwalk Holiday Lighting Extravaganza returns Nov. 25

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Riverwalk Holiday Lighting Extravaganza will be returning for another year in 2022. The event will take place on Friday, November 25th from 5-8 pm.

This will mark the 21st year of the riverwalk event. You can expect holiday concerts, pictures with Santa and friends, boat rides, food vendors, and a firework show over Lake Elizabeth to ring in the holiday season.

This is a free and family-friendly event. For more holiday events in Pueblo check out these.

The Pueblo Riverwalk also has an opportunity for Holiday Boat Rides with special guests Mickey & Minnie (Dec 2-3), Santa Claus (Dec 9-10), and for the adults, Candy Canes and Cocktails (Dec 16-17).

Don't forget the Pueblo Parade of Lights happening Saturday, November 26 at 5:30p p.m. The KOAA team will be there to help your get in the holiday spirit.

