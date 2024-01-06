Pueblo prioritizing ballot security ahead of mayoral runoff election

PUEBLO, Colo. — Ballot security is a priority for Pueblo during the city's mayoral race between incumbent Nick Gradisar and City Council President Heather Graham.

News5 got a tour of the election facility on Friday. Protections at the facility include the following:



having it at the Pueblo Police Department

bringing in an election consultant

having one person who has the passwords to the programs that run the election

"I always find that it's best to provide information to as many people as I can regarding the processes that we use in election, because I think what it does is it helps to kind of hold off any criticisms for people who may not be actually informed," said Karen Goldman, an Election Consultant.

Pueblo City Government has invested $300,000 into the runoff, and election day will be on Tues. Jan. 23.

Earlier this week, News5's Eleanor Sheahan sat down with both Gradisar and Graham, who discussed their plans for Pueblo if elected.

