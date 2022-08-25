Pueblo Police work to keep the Colorado State Fair safe

PUEBLO, CO — This year's Colorado State Fair brings crowds from all over and that means making safety a priority.

Starting tomorrow the Pueblo P.D. will have bike patrols, officers in uniform, and also in plain clothes along with marked and unmarked cars. This is all meant to prevent crime in the area like car break-ins which police usually see an increase around this time of the year.

"It's for people who want to go enjoy and have a good time,' said Sergeant Franklyn Ortega of the Pueblo Police Department, 'and not have to worry about any crime or any other issue they might have while they are going to the event."

Pueblo Police also recommend taking all of your valuables out of your vehicle so that your vehicle won't be a target.

