Pueblo Police Department honors its heroes Friday night with awards ceremony

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is honoring some of its heroes Friday night. The annual police awards ceremony was held at the Pueblo Convention Center.

This event recognizes the actions of officers and personnel who've done the following:



saved lives

kept the community safe

improved the police department

Corporal Jordan Roberts was awarded the department's Medal of Valor for his actions during a shooting involving police in October of 2023.

"It's not something that we look forward to, but it's an unfortunate aspect of the possibility of certainly," said Corporal Roberts. "The risks that we take every day, and I think just taking... that in the context of being a Pueblo Police Officer, I think there's a certain amount of pride that goes into that."

More than 30 people were honored Friday night. News5's Dianne Derby emceed the event.

