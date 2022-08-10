Pueblo Police Department focuses on school zone safety

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department is focusing on safety as students head back to school.

The department released a Public Service Announcement encouraging drivers to slow down and stop for flashing lights at school bus stops. The PSA is a part of an initiative to increase safety around school zones.

"We need to remind people that school is back in session and they need to be aware of that,' said Sargent Michael Sincerbox, 'Students are walking and commuting to and from schools."

Fines are doubled for speeding in school zones and a mandatory court appearance if you pass a school bus while its stop lights are flashing.

