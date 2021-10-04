Pueblo native working to create collaborative of artists during Hispanic Heritage Month

COLORADO SPRINGS — This Hispanic Heritage History, a Pueblo Native is working to bring more Latinos and Hispanics into the entertainment industry.

"We do have a place in this, in this industry, in this world. We need to be seen, we need to be heard, and this is the time for it," said Sonny Gonzalez.

Growing up, Gonzalez didn't see many people who looked like him in positions of authority or on television.

"When I got into acting, I realized I was the only Hispanic and Latino on set. That is crew, staff, and production," said Gonzalez.

As Colorado's first Hispanic and Latino local President and Convention Delegate of the state's Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists local union, Gonzalez wants to help change that.

"Just have a nice meet and greet, everyone in the industry and local industry. Whether it's in front of the camera or behind the camera," said Gonzalez.

He's working to spearhead a new collaborative to spotlight local artists and encourage more Latino and Hispanic youth to get involved in the entertainment industry.

"Really enlighten them on a different outlook and a different way to make a living and make the community better," said Gonzalez.

As well as create opportunities for them as the next generation.

"More work, more on-camera opportunities, more companies, and also the infrastructure. I'd like to talk to people about if we have the buildings to do this and if can we create something even outside," said Gonzalez.

Anyone interested in joining the collaborative or connecting with Gonzalez, contact him via Facebook or email.

