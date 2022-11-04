Pueblo man arrested, charged with tampering with voting machine

PUEBLO — A man in Pueblo was arrested and charged with tampering with a voting machine and cyber crimes.

On Thursday, Pueblo Police arrested 31-year-old Richard Patton after he allegedly attempted to tamper with a voting system in Pueblo during the primary election.

Officers learned about the potential breach in June of 2022.

Patton was identified following an investigation by the Pueblo Police Department High-Tech Crime Unit.

Officers arrested Patton on Nov. 3 in the 1000 block of Ruppel Ave. in Pueblo, CO.

There is no information that has been found to be breached. This is an ongoing investigation.

