Pueblo Health accepting nominations for this year's Public Health Champion Award

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment is seeking nominations for its 2021 Public Health Champion Award through the end of the month.

The health department said this award "is to recognize an individual, business, or organization’s significant contribution to Pueblo’s public health as a role model in our community."

This award lines up with 2021 National Public Health Week during the first week of April, according to the health department.

Here are the guidelines set forth for people to follow when nominating:



The individual, business, or organization must have made a contribution to Pueblo in a significant public health scope, outside of their regular paid job duties

The individual, business, or organization must be a public health role model and live or have lived in the Pueblo Community

The individual, business, or organization must have contributed to promoting the health or protecting the environment of Pueblo County over time versus a onetime situation

Nominees and/or their family will be informed of the award

The nominator is responsible for preparing a submission of up to 300 words (bulleted list preferred) describing the contributions of the nominee. This summary will be included in a handout distributed at the award presentation ceremony

Current Health Department employees, Board of Health members, and Health Department contractors are not eligible for recognition

Click here to submit a nomination for this award.

