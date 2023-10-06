Pueblo groups come together to bring back the Veteran's One Stop Program

PUEBLO — More help is on the way for Southern Colorado veterans!

Several Pueblo groups, including POSADA, are bringing back the Veteran's One Stop program.

The program will be going on every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church on 10th Street near downtown.

Resources such as jobs, housing, and transportation will all be available at the event.

For those who may have lost their paperwork proving that they are a veteran, there will be people at the event who can help you recover your military information.

This is far from the first time that POSADA of Pueblo has offered resources to local veterans.

In September 2019, the organization was given emergency funding through a state grant to help veterans in need.

The over $18,000 went to vets who were having trouble paying rent or their bills.

According to case manager LaTanya Yarbrough, the organization finds it important to help everyone, especially servicemembers "so that they can stay maintained, they can stay in their house, they can stay employed."

Two years later, the organization gave out $20,000 from the state tobacco tax to give to veterans that were struggling to pay their rent, mortgage or their bills.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.