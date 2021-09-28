How veterans can get assistance on rent and other services

PUEBLO — A group in Pueblo is helping out former service members who are finding themselves in difficult financial situations.

Posada has more than $20,000 available to help pay for veterans' rent, mortgage, or utility bills if they are short on cash.

"This year we are doing the same thing so that can help veterans maintain and stay in housing keep their utilities on so it is a veterans emergency grant," said the Posada's LaTanya Yarbrough.

The assistance is limited to $1,500 per veteran. They say that the money they're using comes from the state tobacco tax.

To sign up for the program click here.

_____

