Pueblo group aims to bring affordable services back to the Steel City

PUEBLO — A group in Pueblo wants to improve services for people who are in need. The Rocky Mountain Service, Employment & Redevelopment/Jobs for Progress, Inc. (RMSER) Empowerment Center is asking for $200,000 from the Pueblo City Government's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund.

RMSER's mission is to champion social awareness by transforming lives through inspiration and empowerment.

If approved by the city government, the money would be used to bring back the following:



affordable child care

create resources for people to get jobs

improve the kitchen so start-up food businesses have a space to cook

"Now it's so important that even with the childcare that we continue to fill those gaps and services in our community and best help that we can, through partnerships," said Brandi Adakai with the RMSER Empowerment Center.

The center is expecting a decision next month from Pueblo City Council. To stay up to date with all agendas and meetings, visit Pueblo City Council's Website.

RMSER has been around and provides early childhood, workforce, and community development throughout Colorado. By the 1990s, RMSER served families in more than seven Colorado counties before expanding to serve the entire state.

In 2002, RMSER was awarded a Head Start grant in Pueblo County. They later had early childhood development services in 11 counties and became the first Super-Grantee for Head Start in Colorado.

To learn more about the non-profit, visit the RMSER Empowerment Center's Website.

____

