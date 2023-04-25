Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputy fired, arrested for second time in five months

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colorado — A Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputy has been fired after he was arrested for the second time in five months, according to the sheriff's office.

Donald Teschner was arrested in Dec. 2022 for harassment charges related to a domestic incident.

Last week he was again arrested by the Pueblo Police Department and has now been fired by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Teschner is now facing new charges, according to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office:



third-degree assault

violation of a protection order

harassment

criminal mischief

Teschner is due in court Wednesday morning.

News5 will continue to follow this story as Teschner appears in court.

