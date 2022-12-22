Pueblo County Sheriff's Deputy facing harassment charges

PUEBLO, CO — A Sheriff's Deputy in Pueblo is facing charges of harassment.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office confirmed that per policy, Deputy Donald Teschner is on paid administrative leave following an incident on Tuesday. Court documents show that he has bonded out of jail.

Teschner is facing misdemeanor charges. In April 2019, he faced charges relating to a domestic incident.

Teschner has been a deputy with the department for 10 years.

News5 is working to find out more about the 2019 incident.

This is a developing story and News5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

