Pueblo County Commissioner resigns from role, will be CFO at CSU Pueblo in June

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colorado — Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Oritz is resigning from his seat at the end of the month in an announcement he made Tuesday.

He's leaving to take on a new role as the Chief Financial Officer for Colorado State University Pueblo starting on June 1st.

Ortiz has been a Pueblo County Commissioner since 2017. Some of the projects he worked on include helping to get a new jail built, helping settle the Pueblo-based Comanche 3 coal-fired power plant, and improving Pueblo County's finances. Ortiz says the county government workforce will be something that needs to be worked on after he leaves office.

"I think the board and the county, in general, will need to continue to do everything it can to bring employees closer to market pay and be competitive when it comes to retaining and competing for new employees," said Ortiz.

In July 2022, Ortiz was censured by the Pueblo County Democratic Party after endorsing Republican candidate Zach Swearingen for an open Board of County Commissioners position.

The Pueblo County Democratic Party will select Ortiz's replacement on the Board of County Commissioners on May 12th.

