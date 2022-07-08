Democratic commissioners endorse Republican candidate in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colorado — Two Democratic county commissioners in Pueblo have endorsed the Republican candidate running to join them in the race for the third open seat on the board. Commissioners Garrison Ortiz and Eppie Griego gave their endorsements to Zach Swearingen Thursday night at a campaign event at the Watertower Place.

Swearingen, a US Navy Seal and small business owner, told supporters that he's running on a unity ticket. He believes that voters in Pueblo County aren't as divided as they may seem.

"I do think that if you talk to normal people on the streets that we have a lot more in common than we do in difference, and I think our elected representatives need to represent that and get along with one another and work for the people," Swearingen said.

Commissioner Ortiz told the audience he's backing Swearingen because he wants to ensure that all of the hard work of his past six years on the board does not go to waste. Among the accomplishments he listed are the new jail, the expansion of Joe Martinez Boulevard, and correcting county budget problems.

"We must continue to support law enforcement, the business community and keep Pueblo County looking like the community we know it can be," Ortiz said.

Griego was more concise with his comments telling the crowd he's endorsing Swearingen because he believes he's the best candidate.

"This has nothing to do with the Republican or Democratic thing," Griego said. "This has to do with the candidate, he's the best candidate for the job."

Swearingen ran unopposed for his party's nomination. He will face Roxy Pignanelli in November.

