Pueblo Cooperative Care seeks donations ahead of winter

PUEBLO — As more and more people seek shelter from the cold, Southern Colorado's largest emergency crisis center could use your help!

Pueblo Cooperative Care reports serving about 350 people a day.

Right now, the need for warm clothes is critical. The cooperative care center is looking for winter jackets, sweaters, socks, underwear, and shoes.

If you'd like to know what else the center needs and would like to donate, you can reach out to Pueblo Cooperative Care at (719)543-7484.

The Colorado Springs Rescue Mission is also looking for donations ahead of their busiest months.

During warmer parts of the year, the shelter typically houses around 300 people. During the winter months, that number can jump to 400-450.

The Rescue Mission is looking for donations of the following:



socks

sweatpants

shirts

hygiene products to give to those in need

Those looking to help in other ways can join the Good Samaritan program and sponsor a person for only $25 a month.

