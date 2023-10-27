How to support local rescue missions in helping people experiencing homelessness

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Rescue Mission is seeing an increase in the number of people they're helping during the winter months.

They typically house around 300 people per night in warmer parts of the year. When winter hits that number can jump to 400. On really cold nights, they can see more than 450, which is their capacity, but with community partnerships, they say no one will be turned away.

Back in 2016, the Springs Rescue Mission began expanding with a shelter program, a resource center, a kitchen, and a welcome center.

There are some ways to support the shelter so they can keep helping the community. Some of the ways are by donating things like socks, sweatpants, shirts, and hygiene products, which are always needed, or by joining their Good Samaritan program, which allows people to make monthly donations to the shelter.

For only $25 a month, you can sponsor a person and make sure that they have a bed to sleep in, meals to eat and the ability to stay warm during the winter.

Recently, Pueblo City Council approved a new warming shelter just down the street from the original Pueblo Rescue Mission shelter on W. 4th St. Although the new shelter isn't up and running yet, staff at Pueblo Rescue Mission say it may be open after Thanksgiving.

On Monday, Pueblo City Council approved $400,000 from the COVID relief fund to be used to open the new shelter.

