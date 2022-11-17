As temperatures drop, Springs Rescue Mission helps more people

COLORADO SPRINGS — As Southern Colorado is expecting to see the coldest air of the season this week, more and more people are getting out of the cold temperatures and seeking shelter indoors.

The Springs Rescue Mission is helping hundreds of people, and making sure they have a warm bed to stay in at night and meals to eat.

When it gets colder in Colorado Springs, the Rescue Mission sees up to 200 more people every night. Overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, 405 men and women stayed in beds at the Rescue Mission. Capacity at the shelter is around 450 beds, but they will not turn down anyone who needs a place to stay for the night, even if they don’t have a bed available.

“We have a lot more places where we can shelter people for the night, so that they don’t freeze to death out in the cold. That’s our main concern is that we don’t want to see anyone out in the cold especially when it gets to freezing numbers that we’ve had lately,” said Cindy Johnson, the development director at Springs Rescue Mission.

As temperatures drop, the demand for the day shelter, meals, and other services are also up. The Mission can feed up to 800 people every day, provide showers and laundry, and a case manager who can help with finding work and housing.

Johnson also mentioned they are expecting more people to need help at the shelter in the weeks and months ahead. The winter months are the busiest at the shelter, and there are ways you can help if you'd like to.

For $25 a month, you can sponsor one person through the Good Samaritan Sponsorship Program, and make sure that person has a bed to sleep in, meals to eat, and are staying warm inside during the winter.

