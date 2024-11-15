Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen seeing increase in people served this year

PUEBLO — The need to help people trying to make ends meet is growing, and one group in Pueblo is trying to help.

The Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen has already served meals to more than 62,000 people through October. That's 14,000 more people than all of last year.

The Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen's Leader, Kathy Cline, points to several reasons for the increased demand, including the following:



the economy

Pueblo Rescue Mission changes

motels being closed for health and safety reasons

WATCH: 'More relapses' recently due to Pueblo Rescue Mission's uncertain future

Covering Colorado Explained: City of Pueblo shut down The Val U Stay Inn and Suites Aidan Hulting

WATCH: Pueblo's Rodeway Inn shutdown by department of health, owner under investigation

"48 years or serving anyone who needs a meal, it's critical to our community and I think people realize that," said Cline.

She says the Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen has enough food to serve people, but financial donations are always welcomed to help pay the bills.

The Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen will serve a Thanksgiving meal on November 27 starting at 8:30 a.m.

___





____

