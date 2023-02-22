Pueblo City leaders want your input about a proposed new roundabout

PUEBLO, CO — Pueblo City leaders want to hear from you about the best ways to keep everyone safe at a dangerous intersection in Pueblo.

They held a meeting at 5:30 pm Tuesday evening at Columbian Elementary in Bessemer.

The City of Pueblo is considering building a roundabout at the intersection of Berkley Avenue and Mesa Avenue. There have been 40 vehicle accidents at that intersection over the last 10 years.

"Generally if there are accidents it's just glancing blows, not T-bones or head-on collisions that we see in more traditional intersections," said Andrew Hayes with Pueblo Public Works. "In addition, they bring other benefits like traffic calming."

The project is expected to cost a little over $500,000. If you couldn't make it to the meeting you can still give your opinion by contacting Pueblo Public Works by phone at 719-553-2295 or emailing them at pubworks@pueblo.us.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.