Pueblo City Council member Charles Hernandez resigns Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo City Council member Charles Hernandez resigned on Tuesday to spend more time with his family. He was appointed to the office in March.

Earlier this year, Hernandez filled an at-large seat, which was held by former council member Heather Graham, who became the Mayor of Pueblo.

WATCH: Heather Graham to be the next mayor of Pueblo

"I didn't agree," said . "For every vote he took on, any side, but I respect him and I just wonder, why? It was just an abrupt ending to his tenure."

The City of Pueblo will now have to appoint someone else to fill Hernandez's vacant seat.

