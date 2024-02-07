Pueblo City Council seeking to fill vacant seat after Graham elected mayor

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo City Council has announced their intention to fill the vacant at-large council seat, according to the City of Pueblo.

The seat was formally held by former City Council President Heather Graham, who was elected as the next Mayor of Pueblo last month.

The City of Pueblo says that whoever is appointed to fill the vacant seat will hold office until December 31, 2025. Pueblo City Council is seeking applications through the Pueblo City Clerk's Office from now until Friday, February 16 at 5 p.m.

If you are interested in filling the position, you can submit a letter of interest and resume to the clerk's office, or through the mail at One City Hall Pueblo, CO 81003.

You can also drop them off in person on the first floor of City Hall, or send them via email at clerk@pueblo.us.

If you are interested, the City of Pueblo says you must be a citizen of the United States, and you must have lived within Pueblo city limits for 12 consecutive months.

According to the City Charter, anyone who has been convicted of a felony cannot hold public office, or be considered a candidate. They also say a background check will be conducted.

Pueblo City Council intends to review applications at a Special Meeting on Tuesday, February 20. The top five candidates will be asked to attend another Special Meeting on Thursday, February 22.

Additional details about both meetings will be posted through the City Clerk's Office. If you are chosen for an interview, you will be notified through the clerk's office.

For additional information, you can call (719)553-2669, or visit the City of Pueblo's Website.

