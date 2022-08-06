Pueblo carjacking suspect arrested

PUEBLO, CO — On August 5, Pueblo police received reports of an attempted carjacking on the 800 block of E. 4th St.

The suspect, 28-year-old Damien Madden, pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded his keys. The victim ran from the scene and heard a "pop" but did not have any injuries.

Later that day at approximately 10:30 am, Pueblo police responded to another attempted carjacking at 598 Locust street.

Police arrived on the scene to a witness intervening on another victim's behalf and detaining the suspect. When police attempted to arrest the suspect a struggle occurred, where the suspect threatened to kill the responding officer.

Officers established a perimeter and were able to detain the suspect and bring him into custody using non-lethal tools.

The second victim refused to give the suspect the vehicle keys, resulting in the victim running away from the scene and the suspect firing into the air. The suspect chased the victim down hitting them with the firearm, resulting in minor injuries.

Madden was identified as the suspect in both carjacking attempts.

Madden was charged with 1st degree Attempted Aggravated Robbery 2x, Attempted 1st degree Assault, possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender x2, Restraining Order Violation, and Resisting Arrest. Madden was arrested on warrants for Failure to Appear-Traffic Offense, and 2nd Degree Burglary.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.