Pueblo Army veteran celebrates his 104th birthday Monday

PUEBLO — Veterans Day is around the corner, but one Pueblo veteran is celebrating a different mile stone. World War II veteran Bill Barrett, who served in the Army, turned 104 years young on Monday.

Barrett served all over the Pacific Ocean during the war before leaving the Army to pursue other adventures.

His family and loved ones celebrated him on Monday. Barrett told News5 that his birthday is better than being 103, and he is happy to still be alive.

"I feel proud that I served during the war and I'm still proud that I am a veteran," said Barrett.

Barrett also said that he felt lucky because his life in the service wasn't that bad.

"I was not in a combat unit," Barrett said. "I was in communications."

Barrett says he served in the military for 44 months, 38 of which he was in the South Pacific. After leaving, Barrett got married and had two sons.

Barrett's son, Bruce Barrett says that his father is very wise, and he has always been a friend to him.

"My dad just impacted my life in many ways," said Bruce Barrett. "He's a great mentor. He inspired me to serve in the military as well."

Bill Barrett told News5 that his secret to living a long life is staying both busy and active.

