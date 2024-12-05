PUC to have the last public comment hearing for proposed rate increase

PUEBLO — The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) will be hosting an online meeting for public comments regarding the proposed rate increase by Black Hills Energy.

As we've previously covered, the PUC will be having a series of public comment hearings before deciding whether or not to approve the rate change.

If approved, the rate changes would take effect in March 2025.

In November, Black Hills Energy adjusted its proposal for the rate increase after getting backlash from the community.

This meeting is the last one before the PUC makes its final decision.

The meeting begins at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, December 5. The PUC has asked that attendees register for the meeting beforehand.

To register, click here.





