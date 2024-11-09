Black Hills Energy adjusts proposed rate change for customers

SOUTHERN COLORADO — On Friday, November 8, Black Hills Energy announced a new proposed electric rate change for current customers - 32% lower than the previous proposal from this year.

Black Hills Energy serves roughly 105,000 customers in Pueblo, Cañon City, Rocky Ford, and nearby communities.

The updated filing with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is supposed to lessen the impact of customer bills across all customer classes.

Campbell Hawkins, the Vice President of Colorado Utilities for Black Hills Energy, states that this change is to benefit the customers of Black Hills Energy.

“We have adjusted our cost-of-service calculation based on concerns from our customers and input from PUC staff, and the Colorado Office of Utility Consumer Advocate (UCA). The result is a significant reduction to the original proposed bill increase.”



“While we’re pleased to propose a change that will result in less impact on our customers, we recognize any increase is challenging. We remain focused on offering solutions for the customers and communities we serve.”



If the request is approved by the PUC, residential customers would see an average monthly increase of $15.11, and small commercial customers would see a $23.03 increase.

These numbers are based on averages of 600 kWh for residential customers and 1,523 kWh for small commercial customers.

Black Hills Energy has requested these changes with the PUC to adjust for the "rising cost of safely and reliably operating and maintaining its Southern Colorado electric system."

Here are some solutions that the company currently provides;



Energy efficiency and weatherization programs, such as free in-home virtual energy audits and rebates [blackhillsenergy.com], to help all customers use less

Energy assistance programs to connect customers who need help paying their bills with support programs and resources; this team can be reached by contacting us (888-890-5554)

If this change is approved by the PUC, the new rates will go into effect on March 22, 2025. The PUC invites you to attend the public comment hearings for the requests.



Tuesday, November 19: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cañon City Council Chambers

Thursday, December 5: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Virtual Meeting. Click here to register.

If you are unable to attend any of the meetings, you can call (303)869-3490 or email dora_puc_website@state.co.us.





