Project to improve water system at North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway starts in April

COLORADO SPRINGS — In April, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) will start the second phase of the Academy Corridor Water Valve Replacement Project.

CSU says the project aims to enhance water service reliability by installing several valves on water mains. These will be near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

WATCH: Part one of the North Academy water valve project is now finished

The valves will mitigate unplanned water outages in the future. The plan was put into effect in March 2021 after a water main break.

The project schedule is below:

North Academy Boulevard:



April 10 - April 22: preparatory work

Early morning of April 23 - early morning of April 26: water valve installations

May 2 - May 3: road restoration



Austin Bluffs Parkway:

May 4 - May 13: preparatory work

Early morning of May 14 - early morning of May 17: water valve installations

May 24 - June 5: road restoration

This project will also force several road closures. The closures will be in all directions of North Academy Boulevard, and Austin Buffs Parkway. Turns onto side streets will be heavily impacted, please follow all posted signage in the area.

Crews will also be present in the area, so it is advised to drive carefully and slowly when driving in the area.

Maps of the traffic delays can be found here.

During the process, there can be expected water outages in the area for business customers, but no residential customers will be affected.

The outages will occur on several different dates including:



Apr. 23 to Apr. 26

May 14 to May 17

During the outages, crews will be working 24 hours to accelerate the process and minimize the outage times. They also report there may be unplanned outages during the project if certain factors arise.

Residential customers are asked to minimize their water consumption during the outages as well. Please avoid:



Hold off on watering lawns. Avoid using water for cleaning outdoor surfaces or washing vehicles. Limit any non-essential activities that typically consume large amounts of water.

CSU thanks those for their cooperation during this integral water improvement project.____

