Water main break causes major road closure in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A water main break has caused a major road closure on the east side of Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Dept., the break is at Maizeland Rd. and Academy Blvd. Academy is closed in both directions, as is the intersection of the two roads.

Colorado Springs Utilities says drivers should expect the road to be closed in this area through the weekend for repairs.

MAJOR ROAD CLOSURE: Please avoid the intersection of North Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Road due to a water main break. Academy is closed in both directions, detours are in place. Expect this portion of Academy to be closed through the weekend for repairs. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Fqj2eadsos — Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) March 19, 2021

Colorado Springs Fire tweeted video from the scene.