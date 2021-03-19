Menu

Water main break causes major road closure in Colorado Springs

CSFD
Posted at 4:10 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 18:10:44-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — A water main break has caused a major road closure on the east side of Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Dept., the break is at Maizeland Rd. and Academy Blvd. Academy is closed in both directions, as is the intersection of the two roads.

Colorado Springs Utilities says drivers should expect the road to be closed in this area through the weekend for repairs.

Colorado Springs Fire tweeted video from the scene.

