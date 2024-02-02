Preparing your vehicle for incoming snow

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ahead of some high snow totals this weekend, it's important

to make sure if you are headed out to travel, that you do so safely. Our meteorologists here at News5 say heading out to the mountains may come with some challenges.

"Places like Pueblo, the Southeast plains if you start there, they might be all rain. Colorado Springs a big cross-section, might even see an inch or two around Fountain. Could see as much as five to ten inches even more toward Monument. Up to a foot in Woodland Park and as you travel over those passes, that's where we could see some higher amounts," said Meteorologist Alan Rose.

If you plan on heading out towards the mountains this weekend, they recommend you leave sooner rather than later.

"So, the sooner you can travel before all that snow picks up, that's probably the best idea. By Saturday afternoon to Saturday night, that's when the worst of the snow is expected. Accumulations could at that point could be more than a foot, a foot and a half, and even two feet in some areas," Rose continued.

Make sure when you leave to check your tire treads and any road closures. It's not a bad idea to keep a winter bag in the car, including items like blankets and extra food.

