'Pop up' Christmas dinners available Monday at several locations in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — People in Pueblo will be able to get a meal on Christmas at several locations. One-Way Street Ministry will be having Christmas dinner available at "pop-up" spots across the Steel City.

Leaders within the community are coming together to help make these dinners possible.

There will be five different locations that will be serving hot meals on Christmas Day across Pueblo. These will be open to everyone in the community from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. One-Way Street Ministry will also be giving out clothes.

"We're here to love our neighbors and love on them, and help when we can and if that's a meal, that's a beautiful thing," said Coco Robinson with One-Way Street Ministry.

Below is a list and a map of the locations where the "pop-up" spots will be:



First Presbyterian

E. 4th St. & N. Fountain Ave. behind Divine Church

Bessemer Park

2200 Frontage Rd.

Northside Kmart

To learn more about One-Way Street Ministry's Facebook Page.

