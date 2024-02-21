Ponderosa High School holds hockey-themed 'Wish Week' for 9-year-old Leo

PARKER, Colo. — High schools across Colorado are holding Wish Weeks to benefit Make-A-Wish Colorado, which grants wishes to children suffering from a serious disease or critical illness.

Last week, Ponderosa High School in Parker granted a sports-themed wish for 9-year-old Leo Raszka.

Leo has a congenital heart disease. He loves hockey and visiting Florida, so he has become a huge Tampa Bay Lightning fan.

Ponderosa HS planned a day of roller hockey games and dodgeball for Leo and his family. The students wore Bolts t-shirts and gifted Leo a customized Bolts jersey.

The students presented the Raszka family with a trip to Tampa to see the Lightning play and a meet-and-greet with Leo's favorite player, Steve Stamkos.

That is what Denver7 Good Sports is all about!

We see professional athletes giving back to their communities all the time. But we want to get our young student-athletes started early! Denver7 Good Sports wants to recognize those youth sports teams who are doing good things in our community.

