Police investigating "suspicious" death of a 4-year old in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced they are investigating the suspicious death of a 4-year old child.

In July, the sheriff's office received a phone call from the Manitou Springs Police Department to assist with a death investigation at a hotel near the 100 block of Manitou Avenue. They then learned a 4-year-child was dead.

Detectives searched three rooms at the hotel and interviewed witnesses.

Initially, the investigation found that there was nothing suspicious surrounding the death, and the Coroner's Office didn't find any immediate cause of death.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, detectives and medical professionals determined that the death was a result of child abuse and neglect.

The cause and manner of death will be released by the Coroner's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

