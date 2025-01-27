'Point In Time' survey counting how many people in El Paso County are experiencing homelessness

EL PASO COUNTY — Monday, an important survey is being done to get a snap shot of how many people in El Paso County are experiencing homelessness.
The 'Point In Time' (PIT) survey is required every year by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to address homelessness in communities across the nation.
The number of people experiencing homelessness dropped 31% last year.
Some people who help out with the survey say many variables, including weather, can cause an impact.
"That's definitely going to affect numbers and what they are going to look like… that doesn't represent homelessness in our community," said Merrina Mendez with the Community Health Partnership.
The results of the survey should be released by the spring.
