Point In Time survey numbers released, survey tracks people experiencing homelessness

EL PASO COUNTY — There are more than 1,100 people experiencing homelessness living in El Paso County, according to the results of this year's 'Point In Time' (PIT) count.

A total of 1,146 people were experiencing homelessness when the count was done in January, which is 156 fewer people than the year before. Of those people, 259 were considered unsheltered, which is down by 115 people from the year before.

The remaining 887 people were sleeping in shelters or transitional housing.

Notably, the count included 149 families made up of 451 people who were considered to be experiencing homelessness, which is an increase of 12% from 2023.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade responded to the results of that survey. He released the following statement:

“It is encouraging to see the results of the latest Point in Time count, which indicates the number of people experiencing homelessness in Colorado Springs has decreased over the last year. This is the second year in a row we’ve seen decreasing numbers, and I believe this is a testament to the effectiveness of our community’s collaborative efforts to address homelessness in our city. Despite these results, homelessness remains one of our enduring challenges. It is an issue that weighs heavily on our residents, business owners and our community.



Tackling issues like homelessness and public safety are community issues and they require community solutions. We are committed to investing in housing, supportive services and preventive solutions. We are funding additional enforcement and focusing on clean-up efforts. We also want to expand street outreach, along with advocating for the additional resources to sustain and grow the network of providers who we are actively working alongside to implement solutions.



We have a lot of work ahead of us, and, still, I am proud of the progress we have made so far. I am confident that through our collective impact we will achieve even more. Let’s continue to work together to create a city where homelessness is rare, brief, and nonrecurring.” Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade

You can read the key numbers and takeaways from the PIT survey below:

___





Colorado State Fair Judge Says She's 'Brutal' When Choosing Top Bakers If you watch Loretta Ivory judge oatmeal cookie entries at the Colorado State Fair, you'll quickly learn unless she's looking at an entry in the junior division, her standards are exceptionally high. Colorado State Fair judge says she's 'brutal' when choosing top bakers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.