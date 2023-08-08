Pilot identified in fatal El Paso Co. plane crash

EL PASO CO. — We now know the name of the pilot killed in a small plane crash in El Paso County this weekend.

The El Paso County Coroner says he is 56-year-old Carl Benda.

The crash happened just after noon on Saturday near Meadowlake Airport, just off Highway 24 near Peyton.

The county's hazardous material team and the Falcon Fire Department responded where they found the plane's wreckage in a wooded area just north of the airport.

It's still unclear how the crash happened.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

