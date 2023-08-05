One dead following a fatal plane crash, Saturday afternoon near Falcon

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — A man is dead following a fatal plane crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, around 12:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, dispatchers received multiple reports of an aircraft crash.

On August 5. 2023 at approximately 12:06 p.m. the El Paso County Communications Center received numerous reports of an aircraft crash in the area of Meadowlake Airport, near Falcon, in unincorporated El Paso County. pic.twitter.com/1uIdB7y4Vx — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 5, 2023

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the El Paso County Hazardous Material Team and the Falcon Fire Department responded to Meadowlake Airport.

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene of the airport near Falcon in unincorporated El Paso County, they found a single-engine aircraft.

A man, thought to be the pilot was found dead at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board is actively investigating the incident. At this time it is unclear what factors contributed to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

____

