'Pay as you throw': Denver program gets first year report card Tuesday

DENVER — The numbers are in from the first year of Denver’s “Pay as you throw” program.

In 2023, the city began allowing customers to control how much they pay for waste collection services, depending on how much trash they throw away.

This program also includes recycling and composting services at no additional cost.

Originally, customers had some mixed reactions — some excited about a household variable rate, while others frustrated by a slow rollout of bins.

Tuesday, Denver City Council will review the first year of service.

While slight, more households are using the program’s economic incentive to recycle more and ultimately generate less waste.

The report shows the diversion rate from trash to recycling and compost went up 3% from last year, now at 26%. The goal is to get to 50% by 2027.

The city estimates that 75% of waste is recyclable or compostable.

As for missed collection days, the city said 45 positions were added to expand routes and support. They also bought or rented trucks to cover six routes for trash collection.

City council’s land use, transportation and infrastructure committee will review the Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.