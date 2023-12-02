Palmer Ridge Bears football team heads to Fort Collins for State Championship

MONUMENT — A big sendoff was held Friday for the Palmer Ridge High School football team. The undefeated Bears are heading to Fort Collins to take on the Erie Tigers in the 4A State Championship Game.

The sendoff was held at the Park and Ride in Monument. Dozens of parents and fans gathered to wish the team good luck.

"We are all so proud of the boys," said Drusilla Wacker, the mother of Zeki Wacker, who is a wide receiver and cornerback on the Palmer Ridge football team. "They have worked so hard for everything they have gotten this year. They are hard workers. They go out there and show up every single day. We are so proud. Once in a lifetime experience."

Police and fire escorted the team's bus on their way to a hopeful championship. The Bears fell short in the 4A semifinals last year, and are looking to bring the title home Saturday.

After a perfect regular season, Palmer Ridge enjoyed a well-deserved week off as the top seed in Class 4A.

The Bears began their quest for a state title with a victory over Denver South. Palmer Ridge then defeated Heritage in the quarterfinal round.

"It would just be ultimately so much fun, to end football and my high school career, on a win, on a state championship with my friends," Jett Ziegler, a senior on the Palmer Ridge football team told News5 before their semifinal victory last week against Broomfield.

The Class 4A State Championship Game will be held Saturday at Canvas Stadium on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

