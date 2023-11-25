Palmer Ridge Bears football team prepares for state semifinals

MONUMENT — In the high school football ranks, we have one talented area team that's still left in the playoff fight.

The number one seed Palmer Ridge Bears remain undefeated, and are braving the storm this week as they prepare to host the number four seed Broomfield Eagles in the Class 4A state semifinals Saturday afternoon.

The 12-0 Bears attribute a lot of their success this season to their strong senior core, a group who says their ultimate goal is to bring home a state championship.

"It would just be ultimately so much fun, to end football and my high school career, on a win, on a state championship with my friends," said Jett Ziegler, a senior on the Palmer Ridge football team.

With a win, Palmer Ridge will advance to the state championship, where they will meet the winner of Montrose and Erie.

"The cool thing about this team is there's no like one true standout," said Zach Carlton, Head Coach of the Palmer Ridge football team. "It's a lot of guys playing for each other, and I think you see that on the field with how they play, and the results kind of take care of themselves.

The Bears are going in with a chip on their shoulder as they host the defending state champs. It'll be a 1 p.m. kickoff at Don Breese Stadium.

Tune in to News5 Weekends on Saturday for highlights from Monument.

