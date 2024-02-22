Opening date for Johnstown Buc-ee's location announced

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — The wait is nearly over! The much-anticipated opening date for Colorado’s first Buc-ee’s location in Johnstown was announced Wednesday.

The Texas-based chain said it will unveil its newest travel center in Johnstown on Monday, March 18. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m.

The convenience store chain first announced its expansion into Colorado in February 2022, with construction beginning at the southwest corner of I-25 and County Road 48 the following year.

If you've never heard of Buc-ee’s, it is best described as a Walmart, TJ Maxx and gas station rolled into one. From barbecue and beverages to merchandise and home decor, Buc-ee's has it all.

The chain is also known for its clean restrooms — seriously, the company has won awards for its restrooms.

The Johnstown location will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 116 fueling positions and 12 EV charging stations, the company said in a news release.