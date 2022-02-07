Watch
Texas road trip staple Buc-ee's plans to open first Colorado location in Johnstown

Newswire via Associated Press
An artist rendering of the Warner Robins location in Georgia.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Feb 07, 2022
JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — A staple in Texas road trips is making its way to Colorado.

The convenience store chain Buc-ee's will open its first Colorado location in Johnstown in 2024, according to the company's Contact Us page.

Buc-ee's coming to Colorado

Buc-ee's is a fan favorite in the Lone Star State. The convenience store has been called a road trip destination rather than a pit stop.

Walk into any Buc-ee's location, and you are greeted with anything you could ever want or need. From snacks and beverages, to merchandise and home decor, Buc-ee's has it all. The chain goes above and beyond the traditional convenience store offerings, serving up homemade items like fresh barbecue and fudge.

What makes Buc-ee's a fan favorite is something unexpected- the bathrooms. Their restrooms are some of the cleanest, if not the cleanest, restrooms you will find on a road trip. Seriously, the company has won awards for its restrooms.

This will be the company's first Colorado location. No other details were immediately available.

